Jack Harlow Is Horny for ‘Dua Lipa’

The sky is blue, water is wet, and Jack Harlow is horny. Those are the facts of life. Harlow released his second album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, with a certain “Levitating” singer in mind. “Dua Lipa,” named after, duh, Dua Lipa, highlights Harlow’s crush on the pop star. “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature,” sings Harlow in the newly released track. Dua Lipa, who is currently touring in Europe, has not yet responded to Harlow’s request to feature. Harlow has named songs after people before, but not with the same level of horniness as this. Harlow paid tribute to his friend and basketball player Tyler Herro by naming a song after him on his first studio album, That’s What They All Say. Who will be brave enough to name a song after Harlow? Only time will tell.

