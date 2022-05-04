Try Resisting Janelle Monáe As Josephine Baker

Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Vive la résistance! Janelle Monáe has been cast as Josephine Baker in A24’s new drama series De La Resistance, according to Deadline. As a spy for the French Resistance during World War II, Baker used her notoriety as a popular singer to help her move around Europe gathering information for the Allies. Monáe, who’s starred in films such as Hidden Figures and Harriet, will also produce the series under her Wondaland Pictures production company. De La Resistance’s showrunner, Jennifer Yale, comes from writing See and Outlander. Deadline reports that the package with the series is “being fought over” by streamers. Monáe appeared to channel Baker with her Met Gala look on May 2, wearing a black-and-silver stoned hood. The singer has also been one of the many stars cast in the upcoming Knives Out sequel. Takes a legend to play a legend.