How Many Jared Letos Were at the Met Gala?

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto. Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

How many invites does the Met Gala save for Jared Leto each year? For the 2022 “gilded glamour” themed fundraising gala, Leto arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a doppelganger in tow. He matched his look with Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, from his beard to his bow tie. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen double of the actor at the annual fashion fundraising gala: After all, Leto turned heads when he accessorized his 2019 outfit with an extra replica of his own head. But this joint appearance came as an extra shock to some people who thought they had already seen a third Leto walk by on the red carpet. As it turns out, several photographers and reporters had mistakenly identified Swedish creative director Fredrik Robertsson as Leto.

Fredrik Robertsson. Yes, he has a beard, but he is not Jared Leto. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Robertsson, who was profiled in Vogue after catching the magazine’s attention at a Valentino couture show in 2019, is known for his love of over-the-top fashion. This year, he turned up to the Met Gala in a metallic-looking haute couture look created by Iris van Herpen. After walking the red carpet, Robertsson shared photos of the custom look on Instagram. “I can’t believe this is me,” he wrote. Hey, apparently neither could half the internet.