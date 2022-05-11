Take Me Out Says, ‘Take It Down!’

Broadway’s Take Me Out, a musical about the homophobia in baseball, only let audience members get one strike before sending them to the bullpen. Second Stage Theater, home to Take Me Out, announced it will do a quick changeup and install an infrared camera to prevent any more bootlegs of the show from leaking online, in response to a leaked video of Jesse Williams nude during the performance going viral. Audience members were already required to lock away their phones to prevent any filming, but it did not stop horny fans from venturing Yondr, a.k.a. finding a way to remove their phones from the locked pouches to sneak a picture. Williams, who was nominated for a Tony this week for his performance, declined to comment on the leaked video.

“Posting it on the internet is a gross and unacceptable violation of trust between the actor and audience forged in the theater community,” Second Stage said in a statement May 10. “We are actively pursuing takedown requests and ask that no one participates in the distribution of these images.” The director of the production, Peter Dean, told the New York Times that the new infrared cameras will allow the theater to “focus on an audience member who looks like they’re doing something suspicious.” An interesting choice of words for audience members batting out of turn. No one needs another Betrayal.