Jimmy Fallon Is Also On Swiftok, Apparently

Jimmy, do you know what you’re doing when you bring up Taylor Swift fan theories on national television, especially since Swifties have been analyzing your “Box of Lies” game with Swift since November of last year? When you both picked boxes numbered one, three, and five, when rearranged, the numbers magically appear to become 5/13, the very date in question in your monologue. The fans never forget the small details! Jimmy Fallon quickly tries to summarize hours of Tik Tok fan theories in a short segment, like the pricing of signed CDs to the numbers on the wedding cake in the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. Old news for those already down the rabbit hole. All roads (or potential clues) led to this Friday, and yet, m i d n i g h t came and went with no new album(s). Fans suspected the night might be all quiet on the Swiftern front as Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers was released at midnight, and Swift knows better than to compete with a highly anticipated release. Is Fallon just messing with fans or does he know something we don’t? Swiftok is already deciphering the video for a fresh new theory in the morning.

