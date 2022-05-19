John Mulaney and Andy Samberg Filled on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel got COVID again, big whoop! (No but for real we wish him a speedy recovery, all the best.) Just like last time, Kimmel bumped a guest up to host. Mike Birbiglia took over for a full week of Kimmel earlier this month. And on Wednesday night, Kimmel was replaced by newly forged comedy duo John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. “That’s showbiz, bro,” Mulaney said. “One day you don’t have to do anything. Then, you get a text and you have to do something.” They were an interesting combo, as both men have worked in teams before (Mulaney in Oh Hello and Samberg in The Lonely Island), have technically worked together (on their upcoming Disney+ exclusive Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers) but haven’t really done the comedy duo thing in the same room before. The vibe was good. Mulaney joked that Guillermo was his sponsor, and Samberg did his classic “what if two rats were fucking on top of Billy Bob Thonton” impression. You know the one.

