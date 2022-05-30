John Oliver Takes on the ‘Satanic’ Georgia Guidestones

If you saw the tweets about the Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate that was running on “I’m the only avowed anti-Satanist” and thought gee that’s dumb, you’re not alone. And baby, it only gets dumber upon closer inspection. John Oliver explained how Kandiss Taylor managed run afoul of furries, the LGBTQIA+ community, and weirdest of all, dead white supremacists with her deeply confused/confusing campaign. What’s more, he gave us all a new daily affirmation to say into our mirrors every morning: “The furry days are over when I’m governor.” Try it yourself tomorrow morning!

