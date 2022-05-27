Johnny Depp Fans Are Out in Full Force As Trial Nears End

Photo: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When the clock hit 12:50 a.m. Friday, May 27, bedlam unfolded outside the Fairfax, Virginia, court parking garage. Johnny Depp fans — who had been waiting for hours, hoping to secure one of 100 spots in the courtroom for his defamation trial against Amber Heard — ran en masse toward the front of the courthouse. One witness described the frenzied procession as a “stampede.” Police, she explained, had started enforcing the rule against all-night camping in front of the courthouse, so the earliest they could officially line up was 1 a.m. Cindy Lewis, a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, resident who drove two days to see the proceedings, compared the scene to “a Black Friday sale at Target.” “One girl got knocked down just before getting onto this side of the property and injured her left knee, so she went back to the hotel,” she said, describing the chaos. Lewis is among the hundreds of fans who have congregated at this suburban courthouse in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who many fervently support. Depp has alleged that his ex-wife defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, where she described herself as enduring domestic violence. Although Heard did not mention Depp’s name, he insists that her work destroyed his reputation and career prospects. Heard has brought counterclaims against Depp, whom she claimed defamed her through his attorney, Adam Waldman, who described her allegations as a “hoax.” Closing arguments take place Friday morning.

While tensions ran high for some in attendance, many Depp supporters maintained the same upbeat attitude as they had at the outset of the trial. Eva, who arrived around 8:30 Thursday night, sleeping bag in tow, wanted to show Depp she cared. “He’s not the man that she said that he is,” said Eva, who has been a Depp fan “for over 30 years.” She was able to get into the courtroom that day. “I was excited to see Johnny today. I was kind of depressed because of the lies of Amber. She creates too many stories that [don’t] match,” Eva explained. “She’s saying that Johnny’s fans threaten her life, threatening the baby’s life—that’s just not right, so low, you know?” Eva, like others, described a camaraderie. “I made some friends yesterday and today, and we shared phone numbers and we emailed and took pictures together.” Maryanne, who stood next to Eva, said, “I’ve heard Amber’s stories and accusations that she’s been saying about Johnny Depp, and I just think he needs all the support that he can get, because I don’t believe anything she says.” Her favorite Depp film is The Libertine.

When morning came, even more spectators started to show up. One man was in full cosplay, dressed like Depp’s character in Pirates, Captain Jack Sparrow. A couple from Cincinnati brought two collies, adorned with vests that read “Depp Legal Team,” with little ties. Nothing about the situation was funny to Lewis. She fell behind in the crush of spectators and wasn’t able to nab a coveted spot in the courtroom. She blamed fair-weather fans. “They might be a fan of Johnny Depp, but for them to just show up to court one day and act childish like this and stampede people who have invested money to come here, and not stay the whole day,” Lewis said. “I’ve noticed empty seats after lunchtime — people who just wanted to get a glimpse of celebrity.”

When Depp arrived at court just before 9 a.m., he was met, unsurprisingly, with a hero’s welcome. As his black SUV turned town the street, he waved to fans who packed tightly along the sidewalk. They shouted, “Johnny! Johnny!” Moments before, Heard’s truck drove up to the courthouse. They booed.