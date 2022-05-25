Josh Duggar Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh Duggar, the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, has been sentenced to 12 years for receiving child pornography. Duggar, who starred in the TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, was convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography on his work computer in December 2021. TMZ is reporting that the possession charge was vacated after an agreement between Duggar’s legal team and the court. TLC cancelled 19 Kids and Counting when Josh Duggar admitted to molesting his four younger sisters and a babysitter when he was a teenager. The Duggars framed the molestation as a thing of the past, and that Josh was a changed man. But later, Josh Duggar made a statement calling himself the “biggest hypocrite ever” on his family’s website. “While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet, and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.”

Duggars lawyers had requested 5 years in prison, while the state asked for the maximum of 20. Josh Duggar also faces 20 years probation after being released from prison, and a $50,100 fine. His lawyers say they will be appealing.