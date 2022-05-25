Julia Roberts Says There’s No Way Her Movie With George Clooney is Good

Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

After almost a 20-year break from romantic comedies (her last was America’s Sweethearts), Julia Roberts is back on the rom-com scene, whether or not she wants to be. In an interview with Variety during the Cannes film festival, Roberts jokes that her reunion with George Clooney in the upcoming film, Ticket To Paradise has “too much potential for it to be great.” “I think it’s so funny and George is so funny, and George and I together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s too much potential for it to be great, it’ll just implode on it itself,” said Roberts. “I think that should be the commercial for the movie: ‘It’s probably going to be terrible.’ I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.” While her publicist quickly tries to connect to the in-flight wi-fi, the Clooney/Roberts flick also stars Kaitlyn Dever as their daughter they’re trying to stop from marrying someone she “just met.”

Clooney and Roberts’s career together goes back farther than a short romantic vacation romance; they had previously co-starred in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Eleven, and Money Monster. However, Ticket To Paradise, coming out in October 2022, will be their first rom-com together. Unless Roberts decides the potential is too much for them while her publicist is still mid-flight.