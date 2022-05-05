Timothy Olyphant Reprising Role As Smoldering Gunslinger in Justified Spinoff

Photo: Prashant Gupta/FX

Timothy Olyphant is dusting off his hat (oh, you know the one). The actor is set to reprise his role as Raylan Givens, that smoldering gunslinger, in a miniseries spinoff of FX’s crime drama Justified, which ended in 2015. Justified: City Primeval reunites Olyphant with producers of the original acclaimed series, including creator Graham Yost. The new limited series is set to be based off Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, after the original series drew from Leonard’s novella Fire in the Hole and other stories featuring the character of Givens. City Primeval takes place after Givens’s work in Kentucky is finished, with the U.S. Marshal living in Miami, before he ends up in Detroit and involved with the case of someone known as the Oklahoma Wildman.

Speaking of wild men, FX announced that eight new actors are joining the Justified: City Primeval. Boyd Holbrook, Vondie Curtis Hall, Norbert Leo Butz, and Victor Williams are officially joining the main cast as new characters alongside Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, and Vivian Olyphant. While new faces will be joining Olyphant, other Justified stars like Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder or Jere Burns as Wynn Duffy have not confirmed if they’re returning for the revival. In the meantime, don’t say we didn’t call it first.

This post has been updated throughout.