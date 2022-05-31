BTS Visits the White House, Revered Fan Edit Comes to Life

Photo: Saul Lobe/AFP via Getty Images

I pay particular attention when fan edits come to life. There’s nothing more pleasing to me than when some inspired person imagines Suga with long, fluffy hair or Jung Kook in a crop top and then, just like that, real-life Suga and real-life Jung Kook have fluffy hair and strut around in sparkly cropped corset blazers, respectively. And now, after years of BTS Army’s manifesting and Photoshopping President Kim Namjoon (stage name RM) standing at the White House lectern, the scene finally came to life. The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, spoke at the White House on Tuesday about diversity, inclusivity, and the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Invited by the other president, Joe Biden, for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the group members spoke in English and Korean to express their goals of embracing difference and drawing attention to the issue of anti-Asian hate. Although BTS and their leader, President Namjoon, were poised, the press was as unserious as ever. “When is your world tour coming?” some thirsty journalist shouted as the group left without taking questions. Not a respectful tone for my president.