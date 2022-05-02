Kardashians Win Blac Chyna’s $100 Million Defamation and Damages Lawsuit

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

After a nine day trial, a jury of deliberated for two days and ultimately ruled that Kris, 66, and Kylie Jenner, 24, and Khloé Kardashian, 37, did not defame Blac Chyna and cost her a reality TV series. The Kardashian crew was not in court when the verdict was read. Instead, Kris, Kylie, and Khloé — along with Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall —were across the country walking the carpet at the Met Gala. On the long jury form, the foreperson of the jury noted that they found that while they found that some of the Kardashians acted to protect their own economic interests, their actions either did not prevent performance of Chyna’s contract with E! regarding the reality show Rob & Chyna, or were not a substantial factor in causing harm to Chyna. The jury declined to award Chyna any damages.

“On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie, I want to express our appreciation to the jury. We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer – I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed,” Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, trial counsel for the family said in a statement released to Vulture.

On Friday April 29, Judge Judge Gregory W. Alarcon dismissed Chyna’s defamation claims against Kim Kardashian, 41, after finding there wasn’t enough evidence presented to even substantiate a defamation claim against the reality star going to the jury. Kardashian’s legal team had argued that there was no supporting testimony by any witness presented at trial that they heard Kim make any defamatory statements about Chyna’s alleged abuse of her brother Rob.

The nine-day trial, which featured many reality TV-worthy moments itself, came five years after Chyna (real name Angela White), 33, filed her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners. Chyna alleged in her initial complaint that her then-fiancé Rob, 35, was “an abuser,” intent on destroying her life after she left him, and that “in revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became a media predator, slut-shaming her on social media, and killing her hit television show,” according to her complaint. The E! reality series, Rob & Chyna, was reportedly already filming its second season.

Michael Rhodes, the family’s chief attorney, argued successfully to the jury that while family members expressed concern about Rob’s safety to others, that was no evidence presented that the family believed the allegations they heard being made against Chyna were false, a key factor of a defamation case against a public figure.

“I was told [Chyna] put a gun to his head, and she was drinking, and I don’t think weapons and alcohol are a good idea ever,” Kris said on the stand. “I was told she tried to strangle him with a phone cord, and she was intoxicated.”

Chyna testified on her behalf but became distraught on the stand after she saw Rhodes with her leaked naked pictures while she was on the stand. She later asked the judge to allow her to re-testify. Rhodes shot that allegation down. “[Chyna] has already provided 11 hours of testimony on the stand, spanning three days of trial,” Rhodes said. “For context, that’s nearly twice the length of time that Ms. White even appeared on the Rob & Chyna show at the center of this lawsuit.”

Rhodes ultimately convinced the jury that the Kardashian’s did not “maliciously interfere” with Chyna’s contractual relationship with the E! and only made those statements out of concerns for Rob’s safety. Furthermore, he said executives at E! testified they did not cancel the show based on statements or conduct by the Kardashians.

Chyna also has a separate revenge porn case against Rob that is set to start after as this case concludes. In that case, Chyna claims that Rob, in a “fit of rage,” distributed her private intimate nude pictures to his Instagram account with more than nine million followers. She alleges the nude photos went viral and were seen by hundreds of million of people, causing her humiliation and emotional distress. Rob denies that he posted the images without Chyna’s consent and that the release of the images caused her any mental pain or emotional distress.