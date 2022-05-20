Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney Are Reportedly Leaving SNL

Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Looks like Pete Davidson isn’t the only one breaking up with Saturday Night Live this season. Deadline reports that longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney will also be saying goodbye after the May 21 finale. No wonder SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently told the New York Times that this year could be a “year of change” for the show.

McKinnon, who joined the SNL cast in 2012 and was promoted to repertory status the following year, has appeared in hundreds of sketches over the past decade. She’s impersonated celebrities like Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres, as well as political figures like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Hillary Clinton. Of course, SNL isn’t the only place where McKinnon can do impressions — all the cool cats and kittens who watched her play Carole Baskin on Peacock’s Tiger King-inspired series already know that.

Bryant also joined SNL in 2012 and became a repertory cast member in her second season. In recent years, she took some breaks from the show to co-create and star in Shrill. In addition to her impressions (who could forget her cold open as Ted Cruz), Bryant has performed in several SNL comedy songs, including “(Do It On My) Twin Bed” and “Back Home Ballers.” “Lil’ Baby Aidy” has also adopted other musical personas inspired by the likes of Cardi B (Aidy B) and Lizzo (Aidy Bizzo).

Mooney, who has impersonated the likes of Baby Yoda and Johnny Depp, joined SNL in 2013. He became a repertory cast member in 2016, and has written enough digital exclusive sketches to earn the nickname Kyle “Cut for Time” Mooney. Some of his SNL characters were carried over from his personal YouTube channel, including his strange, awkward persona for his man-on-the-street interviews. Goodbyes are always sad, but hey, at least he was able to enjoy one final season without Beck Bennett spitting down his throat.