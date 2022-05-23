Kate Moss Will Testify Wednesday in Johnny Depp’s Trial

Photo: Pool Benainous/Duclos/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Kate Moss will testify on Wednesday in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, a source close to the Edward Scissorhands actor told Vulture. Moss’s upcoming testimony was first reported by the New York Post. The source told Vulture that the British supermodel is going to testify via live video link. Her testimony stems from Heard’s statements on the stand that alluded to a rumored domestic incident between Moss and Depp when the pair dated in the 1990s. Heard testified that she hit Depp in the face during a fight in the spring of 2015, fearing that he would throw her sister, Whitney, down the stairs. Describing the incident, Heard said on May 5 that “I don’t hesitate, don’t wait. I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs, and I swung at him …” Heard had also referenced Moss during Depp’s U.K. defamation trial, at which she reportedly described hearing a rumor that he had shoved a former girlfriend — whom she believed to be Moss — down a staircase. During cross-examination on May 17, Heard was asked to explain her reference to Moss. “You thought he was going to throw your sister down the stairs like he had thrown Kate Moss down the stairs, right?” one of Depp’s attorneys said, alluding to the allegation. Heard responded, “I’ve heard a rumor, big rumor, about that.”

By calling Moss as part of its rebuttal case, Depp’s legal team can try using her testimony to undermine Heard’s credibility and, potentially, provide an alternate narrative about how he has treated romantic partners. On Thursday, Heard’s team called actress Ellen Barkin to testify about a friendship and, later, brief “sexual” relationship with Depp. Barkin’s description of Depp’s behavior was not exactly flattering. Barkin said that Depp was a “jealous man” during their relationship. Depp, she claimed, accused Barkin of cheating because of a scratch on her back. Barkin said that Depp was routinely drunk and on drugs. Once, in Las Vegas, Depp lost control. “Mr. Depp threw a wine bottle across the room, the hotel room, in one instance, in Las Vegas when we were shooting Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” Barkin testified via a prerecorded video deposition. The disagreement that spurred the alleged bottle-hurling was between Depp, his assistant, and his friends, not with her. The bottle didn’t strike anyone. “I don’t know why he threw the bottle,” she testified. (Depp has denied Barkin’s description of bottle-throwing.) Their relationship ended not long after that.

“I went to go home. There was a big good-bye, crying, a lot of jealousy — ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do that,’” Barkin said. “I never heard from him again after that.” Depp and Heard have accused each other of domestic abuse. He is suing her over an op-ed in which she identifies as a victim of domestic abuse but does not use his name. Heard is pursuing a counterclaim against Depp, claiming his denials defamed her. Closing arguments are expected on Friday.