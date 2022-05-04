Kim Cattrall on And Just Like That … : ‘Enough’

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 20

Sex and the City’s Samantha Jones lives on in And Just Like That … as a ghost in the machine: a faceless, voiceless apparition seen only in texts to Carrie Bradshaw’s phone. In a cover interview with Variety, Kim Cattrall says she hasn’t watched the revival (although she “certainly heard about it”) but notes, based on the plot, that “the series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was.” Brutal, and also not entirely true, because the interviewer fails to explain to Cattrall the concept of Che Diaz.

Kim Cattrall did not return to the HBO Max reboot, which was a loss for audiences but ultimately what we expected. Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t get along with Cattrall, and the feeling is mutual. Cattrall turned down a never-made Sex and the City 3 script in 2017, which would have seen Samantha fielding dick pics (modern!) from Miranda’s 14-year-old son, Brady (gross!!!).

Cattrall still speaks fondly of the character she created but noted that “enough is enough.” She’s more excited by How I Met Your Father, the upcoming Queer As Folk reboot, and Medicare. When asked about her final outing as Samantha in Sex and the City 2, Cattrall said, “Everything in me went, ‘I’m done.’” Who among us has watched Sex and the City 2 and thought otherwise?