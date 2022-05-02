Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

No wonder Kim Kardashian wasn’t there to celebrate her family’s win in Blac Chyna’s defamation suit today… she had an old dress and a new boyfriend to show off at this year’s “gilded glamour” themed Met Gala. “I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy,” she tweeted after walking the red carpet with Pete Davidson. According to Kardashian, the golden Jean Louis gown has not been worn by anyone else since 1962. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida loaned her the dress for the event. According to People, Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet that she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks before she could put on the vintage outfit. “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it,” she said. Meanwhile, her date, like many men who attended the Met Gala, wore a fairly straightforward suit. Davidson topped his red carpet look off with a pair sunglasses, perhaps to shield his eyes from the more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals glittering on his girlfriend’s dress.

Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion



I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis. pic.twitter.com/o9auAd2tF8 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2022

Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment. ✨🕊 pic.twitter.com/XiXNclCEgB — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2022