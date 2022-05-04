Kim Kardashian Will Sleep With Marilyn Monroe’s Hair Every Night

Photo: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Believe it or not, when you do business with Ripley’s, shit gets weird. The bizarre ephemera museum conglomerate were behind Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala look: the actual dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to JFK. Kardashian only wore the real gown for the red carpet, changing into a facsimile for the party itself. But the museum gave her a more lasting piece of Marilyniana: a big ol’ wad of her hair. The Ripley’s official instagram has video of Kardashian being gifted a jar of Monroe’s hair. “You can clone her,” someone is heard saying in the clip, with Pete Davidson chiming in with an enthusiastic “That’s awesome.” In the video, she says she plans on doing some “voodoo shit” to channel Marilyn. “Wow, this is sleeping with me every night,” she says. With more familiarity with both the religion of Vodou and the circumstances of Monroe’s life and death, would Kim make different plans for her hair jar? The world may never know.