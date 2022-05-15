Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Maybe) Got Married (Again)

Photo: Gotham/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to have wed in Santa Barbara this weekend, according to TMZ. Of course, the appeared to get married after the Grammys in Vegas. Perhaps this is the real deal, or perhaps Kravis will continue having fake marriage after fake marriage à la Emmett and Rosalie in the Twilight Saga (look it up, they elope like once a decade, those crazy kids). Kourt and Travis were seen in a white dress and tux outside the Kourthouse. Barker’s dad and the Kardashians’ grandma, Mary Jo Campbell, was spotted as well, making this alleged wedding much more believable. The couple left in a “Just Married” lowrider.

Kourtney and Travis were friends for many years before getting together. The pair have had a whirlwind romance which saw 1) many, many red carpet PDA moments and 2) Barker overcoming his fear of flying. The possible nuptials are taking place at the same time as the drama from their engagement plays on out Hulu’s The Kardashians. Now that’s synergy!