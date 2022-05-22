Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Got Married (Again) (Again)

Photo: Gotham/Getty Images

Update, Saturday May 22: Kravis is official, forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker posted photos from what TMZ has reported as their legal wedding on Monday night. “‘Til death do us part,” wrote the bride and groom in separate Instagram posts. Nothing is actually official in the Kardashian family until momager Kris Jenner endorses it, which she did on the ‘gram. Jenner commented, “I love you,” on their posts, sealing their PDA filling romance with the Kris of approval.

The couple had a THIRD wedding (this one rumored to be sponsored by Dolce & Gabanna) in Portofino, Italy. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope walked down the Portofino castle steps with new step-sister Alabama Barker. Kourt’s nth wedding dress featured a ginormous veil tatted with a picture of the Virgin Mary. Mark Hoppus, Machine Gun Kelly, and the whole Kardashian clan (minus Scott Disick) were reported to be in attendance.

Original Story Follows.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to have wed in Santa Barbara this weekend, according to TMZ. Of course, they appeared to get married after the Grammys in Vegas. Perhaps this is the real deal, or perhaps Kravis will continue having fake marriage after fake marriage à la Emmett and Rosalie in the Twilight saga (look it up, they elope like once a decade, those crazy kids). Kourt and Travis were seen in a white dress and tux outside the Kourthouse. Barker’s dad and the Kardashians’ grandma, Mary Jo Campbell, were spotted as well, making this alleged wedding much more believable. The couple left in a “Just Married” lowrider.

Kourtney and Travis were friends for many years before getting together. The pair have had a whirlwind romance that saw (1) many, many red-carpet PDA moments and (2) Barker overcoming his fear of flying. The possible nuptials are taking place at the same time as the drama from their engagement plays out on Hulu’s The Kardashians. Now that’s synergy!