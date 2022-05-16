Kristin Chenoweth Is ‘Haunted’ By Her Connection to Oklahoma Tragedy

In ABC News’s Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth ​​reveals that as a Girl Scout growing up near Tulsa, Oklahoma, she had plans to go on the overnight trip where three young girls were murdered in 1977. However, she ended up not going due to an illness. “I should have been on that trip, but I had gotten sick. My mom said, ‘You can’t go,’” Chenoweth reveals in the documentary trailer. “It has stuck with me my whole life. I could have been one of them.” Hosted by Chenoweth, the Hulu docuseries follows the murders in Oklahoma and revisits the families of those who were lost. “This is a story I wish I never had to tell,” Chenoweth shares. “It haunts me every day, but this story needs to be told.” The true-crime docuseries premieres on May 24 on Hulu.

