Liam Gallagher Hops Aboard His Own ‘Magic Bus’

We haven’t been this captivated by a Liam Gallagher video since he partook in Vogue’s “73 Questions” series, during which we were actively fearing for the interviewer’s life the entire time. (We think the interviewer is fine.) Over the weekend, Gallagher appeared on Later … With Jools Holland to debut a romp of a new song, “World’s in Need,” from his upcoming album, C’mon You Know. Vulture cannot stress this enough: We’ve been waiting to hear the finished “World’s in Need” since last October, when he teased the track on social media by calling it his version of the Who’s glorious “Magic Bus.” And you know what … it kind of is! Gallagher uses maracas in place of the Who’s claves, but, frankly, we’re not the percussion police, and he’s having a blast. “All I want to do is run away with you,” he sings. “Sail the seven seas, live a life of ease.” And then maybe he can get on the bus that takes him to you.

