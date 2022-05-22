Watch Lil Jon Give Musical Opinions on WWHL

Not to get “2022 Bingo Card” on you, dear readers, but Lil Jon guesting on WWHL? Not easily foreseen. But Lil Jon has an HGTV show to promote, so Lil Jon is going on Bravo. Andy Cohen asked Jon and “Legs, Hips, Body” chanteuse Kandi Burruss their opinions on hypothetical battles between music’s heaviest hitters. Between Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, Lil Jon is going Cardi. Both Burruss and Lil were more Lambily than Arianator. And Lil Jon is definitely on Team Reba, calling McEntire an “OG” in comparison to Shania Twain. Apparently he is the one who is not impressed much.

