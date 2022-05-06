Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda Are Collabing

Photo: Getty Images

From the men who brought you The Fascist’s Wife Sure Was Glamorous and America’s Founding Was Actually Really Cool comes a “top secret” tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The Daily Mirror is exclusively reporting that Andrew Lloyd Webber personally asked Lin-Manuel Miranda, recent Met Gala co-host, to work on a “once in a lifetime project” in honor of the Queen’s jubilee. The piece will debut as the centerpiece of the Royal Windsor Horse Show next Sunday.

This is an interesting collab as well as an interesting project for each man to tackle. Webber has made nuanced theater about all sorts of controversial figures, from Jesus Christ to Macavity. And Miranda’s other depiction of a British monarch isn’t exactly complimentary. Sources tell the Mirror that the show is focused on “the wonderful and rich diversity of Britain and the Commonwealth, of which the Queen is so fond.” The cast list is still hush-hush, but the source says “the live performance will involve a diverse mix of rich talent from theatreland.” The show will air as part of ITV’s first-ever broadcast of the Queen’s Very Special Horsey Parade, which features “more than 3,500 breeds.”