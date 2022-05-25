Kelly Clarkson Invents Extending Plays by Announcing the Kellyoke EP

Photo: Shane McCauley

A philosopher, a scholar, an icon, and an inventor. After over 500 covers since 2019, Kelly Clarkson has given the people what they want by releasing a Kellyoke EP based on the hit segment on her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The EP features six studio versions of popular Kellyoke covers like Billie Ellish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night.” “Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites,” said Clarkson on the choices for the EP. Hopefully, it is only the beginning for more studio covers from the Grammy-winning singer. Kellyoke drops on June 9th.

KELLYOKE EP Track List:

1. “Blue Bayou” (by Linda Ronstadt)

2. “Call Out My Name” (by The Weeknd)

3. “Happier Than Ever”(by Billie Eilish)

4. “Queen Of The Night”(by Whitney Houston)

5. “Trampoline”(by Shaed)

6. “Fake Plastic Trees”(by Radiohead)