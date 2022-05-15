Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Not to be outdone by Kravis today, Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his Billboard Music Awards performance of “Twin Flame” to his wife, adding “and this is for our unborn child.” Last time we checked, Colson was still only engaged to Megan Fox (with an engagement ring that hurts to take off, because love is pain). “Twin Flame” is an important song in MGK fandom. A heartbeat on the song is theorized by fans to be either that of Kelly’s father (who passed July 2020), or that of a possible pregnancy that ended in miscarriage in November. Neither Kelly nor Fox have ever confirmed the theories.

The lovebirds have been engaged since January of this year, and celebrated that by drinking just a little bit of each other’s blood. Just a lil nip. MGK noted on the red carpet that tonight is a total lunar eclipse in Scorpio, which is just so …them.