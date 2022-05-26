Lorraine Bracco, Martin Scorsese, and Others Remember Ray Liotta

Hollywood remembered Goodfellas star Ray Liotta following news of his death on Thursday, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Liotta died in his sleep at the age of 67 while shooting the film Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic, Deadline first reported. Martin Scorsese, who directed Liotta in Goodfellas, told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor. Playing Henry Hill in Good Fellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early.” Lorraine Bracco, Liotta’s Goodfellas costar, wrote on Twitter, “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.” See more tributes to Liotta below.