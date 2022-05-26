Lorraine Bracco, Martin Scorsese, and Others Remember Ray Liotta

Photo: WireImage

Hollywood remembered Goodfellas star Ray Liotta following news of his death on Thursday, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Liotta died in his sleep at the age of 67 while shooting the film Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic, Deadline first reported. Martin Scorsese, who directed Liotta in Goodfellas, told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor. Playing Henry Hill in Good Fellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early.” Lorraine Bracco, Liotta’s Goodfellas costar, wrote on Twitter, “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.” See more tributes to Liotta below.

I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022

Not Ray 💔 — James Caan (@James_Caan) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw — Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 26, 2022

Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/IDbOBPNydY — jlo (@JLo) May 26, 2022

RIP GOODFELLA Ray Liotta. I adored you. I love knowing you all those years ago. 😢 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work ❤️https://t.co/XmoRVn4L3R — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2022

Absolutely stunned at the passing of Ray Liotta. I never had the privilege of working with him but his reputation as one of the good guys was well known. A tragic loss. #RIPRayLiotta https://t.co/hPejpXlwjn — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) May 26, 2022

Very sad to hear the news this morning about the passing of #RayLiotta. An extraordinary talent whose remarkable performances left an indelible mark on the screen. Our deepest condolences to his family. RIP Ray 🙏 https://t.co/WQSlkozT3A — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) May 26, 2022

I try not to do the RIPs but Ray Liotta was truly one of my favorites to watch. He just has this magnetic draw to his performances, which is part of the reason Goddfellas remains tied with Aliens as my favorite film(s) ever made.



This one stung more than usual. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 26, 2022

Too sad to conceive that Ray Liotta has passed. If he’d only made Goodfellas, it would be a credit to retire on. But he was incredible in Cop Land, Narc, Marriage Story & much more, especially his searing debut in Something Wild. His entrance at the end of this scene? Perfection. pic.twitter.com/0IhbRuKx2b — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2022

I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 26, 2022

I remember seeing Something Wild for the first time. When Ray Liotta came on the screen you could feel the energy in the room shift. Dangerous. Magnetic. What a debut and what a damn fine actor. RIP and love to his family. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022

It was absolutely heart shattering to hear about Ray Liotta's passing. He was such a talented actor and a wonderful person. Rest in peace Ray, we'll miss you. https://t.co/jly5hO006U — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/O5tueLlBMP — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 26, 2022