She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer: (Green) Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

About halfway through Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer, Jennifer Walters says, “I just want to be a normal, anonymous lawyer.” Unfortunately, that’s just not in the cards for her. Walters (played by Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany) is able to transform into the show’s titular green superhero, thanks to her cousin Bruce Banner and a fair amount of CGI. “Your transformations are triggered by anger and fear,” Banner (Mark Ruffalo) explains as Smart Hulk. “Those are like the baseline of any woman just existing,” Walters replies.

As it turns out, Walters has recently been appointed as the face of a new “superhuman law division.” But although we see She-Hulk facing off against villains like Abomination (Tim Roth) and Titania (Jameela al Jamil), she doesn’t consider herself a superhero. According to the lead of this nine-episode show, that’s a title reserved for “billionaires and narcissists and adult orphans.” Instead, Walters is still trying to live her life as a single woman in her 30s. With her friends complimenting her Hulk-ified body, why not see if that translates into romantic interest? The trailer closes with a scene of She-Hulk swiping through a dating app. We then see her carrying a man, presumably to her bedroom so they can… smash. She-Hulk starts streaming on Disney+ on August 17.