Migos May No Longer Be Amigos

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Real heads, to the extent that there are Migos-heads, know that “Migos” is short for amigos. But lately, things don’t seem too friendly between the rap trio. On May 18, Quavo announced a new single with his bandmate Takeoff, under the duo name Unc and Phew (since, as Migos-heads know, Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle). That song, “Hotel Lobby,” drops on May 20, but their other bandmate, Offset, doesn’t seem to be happy about it. Instagram sleuths noticed that Offset isn’t following his bandmates (including Quavo, his cousin). He also hasn’t posted about their joint single. What’s more, as Stereogum noted, Quavo had previously teased a tour around Migos’ 2021 album Culture III, but those shows were never announced. Think Migos is short for “Enemigos” now?

Offset & Cardi B are no longer following Quavo & Takeoff on IG 😬 pic.twitter.com/wjXDXQJiaj — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 18, 2022