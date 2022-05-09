Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

She’s sticking to sci-fi. Per Variety, Melissa Iqbal, who wrote Joss Whedon’s HBO drama The Nevers, will be turning Never Let Me Go into a TV show for FX. Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2005 novel of the same name was previously adapted in 2010 as a film directed by Mark Romanek. The movie starred Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley, and Andrew Garfield as childhood friends at an English boarding school. The trio eventually discover that they are clones, intended to serve as organ donors before dying in a medical “breakthrough” that will lengthen the human lifespan. And yes, there’s a love triangle. In addition to writing the new adaptation, Iqbal will executive produce alongside two of the original film’s producers, Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich. Details are still sparse, so we’ll have to wait to see who will join this cast of copies.