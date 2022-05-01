This Month’s Highlight
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7
Cover girls! Yes, that includes you, Oscar Isaac honey. Get your Paramount+ log-ins ready because it’s almost time — yes, already — to stream an insanely stacked season. For the first time ever, RuPaul’s Drag Race is bringing back past winners to compete against one another in a season of All Stars: Jaida Essence Hall! Jinkx Monsoon! Shea Couleé! C’mon now. (Streaming May 20.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — May 2022
Available May 2
50 First Dates
(500) Days of Summer
A Chorus Line
A Thousand Words
Amistad
Black Dynamite
Bound
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Cabaret
Days of Heaven
Elizabethtown
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (1984)
Fresh
Galaxy Quest
Gladiator
Grease
Grosse Pointe Blank
Groundhog Day
Head of State
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Love Story
Marathon Man
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol
Mr. Mom
Nebraska
Paint Your Wagon
Paper Moon
Pootie Tang
Raising Arizona
Road to Perdition
Saving Private Ryan
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Semi-Tough
Serpico
Shaft
Shakespeare in Love
Short Circuit
Sidewalks of New York
Sleepy Hollow
Star Trek
Steel Magnolias
Taps
Tank Girl
The Addams Family
The Color of Money
The Dogs of War
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Great Gatsby
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Odd Couple
The Poseidon Adventure
The Professional
True Confessions
War of the Worlds
Yours, Mine & Ours
Available May 3
Never Seen Again (Paramount+ Original)
Available May 5
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, series premiere (Paramount+ Original)
Available May 11
The Challenge: All Stars, season 3
T@gged, seasons 1–3
Allied
Available May 15
Joe Pickett
Available May 16
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Available May 18
Zac & Mia, seasons 1–2
Available May 20
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, season 7 premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked, season 4 premiere
Available May 25
Santiago of the Seas, season 1
