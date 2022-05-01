RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Photo: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+

This Month’s Highlight

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7

Cover girls! Yes, that includes you, Oscar Isaac honey. Get your Paramount+ log-ins ready because it’s almost time — yes, already — to stream an insanely stacked season. For the first time ever, RuPaul’s Drag Race is bringing back past winners to compete against one another in a season of All Stars: Jaida Essence Hall! Jinkx Monsoon! Shea Couleé! C’mon now. (Streaming May 20.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — May 2022

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available May 2

50 First Dates

(500) Days of Summer

A Chorus Line

A Thousand Words

Amistad

Black Dynamite

Bound

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Cabaret

Days of Heaven

Elizabethtown

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (1984)

Fresh

Galaxy Quest

Gladiator

Grease

Grosse Pointe Blank

Groundhog Day

Head of State

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marathon Man

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol

Mr. Mom

Nebraska

Paint Your Wagon

Paper Moon

Pootie Tang

Raising Arizona

Road to Perdition

Saving Private Ryan

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Semi-Tough

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Short Circuit

Sidewalks of New York

Sleepy Hollow

Star Trek

Steel Magnolias

Taps

Tank Girl

The Addams Family

The Color of Money

The Dogs of War

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Great Gatsby

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Poseidon Adventure

The Professional

True Confessions

War of the Worlds

Yours, Mine & Ours

Available May 3

Never Seen Again (Paramount+ Original)

Available May 5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, series premiere (Paramount+ Original)

Available May 11

The Challenge: All Stars, season 3

T@gged, seasons 1–3

Allied

Available May 15

Joe Pickett

Available May 16

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Available May 18

Zac & Mia, seasons 1–2

Available May 20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, season 7 premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked, season 4 premiere

Available May 25

Santiago of the Seas, season 1