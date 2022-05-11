Norm Macdonald Recorded a Final Hour of Stand-Up Before His Death

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

This weekend, coinciding with the Netflix is a Joke festival, friends gathered to finally mourn Norm Macdonald. According to CTV, the memorial was held at Hollywood’s Fonda Theater and featured remarks from Conan O’Brien, Molly Shannon, Jim Downey, and more. It also featured news that Macdonald recorded the trial run of a final stand-up special, which may make its way onto Netflix in the near future. David Spade said on his Fly on the Wall podcast with Dana Carvey that the memorial was being filmed, leading Spade to believe a documentary was in the works. “And then we were sequestered to another room, another whole building, where six of us watched his special,” Spade said. Vulture has reached out to Netflix for comment.

According to Spade, the special is just Norm seated and doing his set to no one during lockdown. “He just said ‘You know, I keep trying to do my set.’ And he was getting weaker, which we didn’t know. And they keep shutting down theaters, and they wouldn’t let him go. And then he goes ‘I’m just gonna run it once, just kind of say it out loud,’ and then he never got to shoot it.” Spade says that Netflix decided to use the test footage as part of a documentary. “I definitely cried,” Spade said, about watching his dead friend do material about his mother. Spade says it’s “classic Norm stuff,” unpolished but still very much his POV. “He was smoother than my special.”