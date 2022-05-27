Obi-Wan Kenobi Adds Content Warning In Light of Texas School Shooting

Photo: Courtesy Lucasfilm

After the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, content warnings have been added to two shows that depict violence involving children. Per Entertainment Weekly, some Disney+ viewers will now see a message in the “details” section for the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor. “Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events,” the message reads. “Warning: Contains violence involving children.” In a statement, a Disney spokesperson added, “We are also working to add an advisory in front of the series as quickly as possible.” The opening scene of the Star Wars spin-off features, spoiler alert, a group of Force-sensitive children who are being trained in the Jedi Temple. Clone Troopers attack the building and shoot at the group, eventually killing a Jedi teacher who ushers the children to safety.

Disney+’s decision comes after Netflix added a similar warning to its premiere of Stranger Things season 4. Per The Verge, the following message now appears when users press play on the first episode: “We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.” Again, spoiler alert: The show starts with a bloody massacre in the hallways of the Hawkins lab, which served as both a prison and schooling environment for Eleven and her peers. CNN reports that Netflix has added notes advising that the show “contains graphic violence involving children” and “disturbing images.” Additionally, Netflix has removed the show’s opening scene from YouTube, where it was previously uploaded as a teaser for the new season.