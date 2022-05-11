Photo: Lionsgate

Whatta twist! The group behind the fun, slippery thriller A Simple Favor are coming back for a sequel. Deadline is reporting that Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively will reprise their riles from the film, and Paul Feig will once again direct off a script by Jessica Sharzer. Beyond that, little is known, but much can be speculated. Blake Lively will probably wear a bunch of suits. It will probably be horny in increasingly deranged ways. Things will probably not be as they appear.

2018’s A Simple Favor starred Kendrick, Lively, and a fresh-off-Crazy-Rich-Asians Henry Golding. Kendrick played a mommy vlogger who investigates the disappearance of her friend/fellow mom Lively. Golding played the husband, but everybody had sexual tension with everybody so let’s not get hung up on labels. Was the film an early herald of the martini’s return as an It Drink? Now that’s a mystery worth vlogging.