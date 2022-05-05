Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Walker Scobell is on a titular-role streak. First he’s Adam in The Adam Project (technically one of two Adams with Ryan Reynolds), and now he’s Percy in the Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Original series author Rick Riordan announced the casting on his website. “I got to deliver the news to Walker personally via Zoom back on Jan. 28 that he had been chosen for the part,” he wrote, “and it was a magical moment that made me feel for the first time: ‘Okay, this is real. This is worth all the waiting and the hard work. This project is going to be amazing.’”

Four months later, Percy Jackson (Riordan’s Version) cast its Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase. The official Percy Jackson series Twitter announced on May 5 that Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper by the Dozen) have joined the official trio for the Disney+ show. Riordan blogged about the completed trio, promising fans that they “will do you proud.” The author has been much more involved in this version of Percy Jackson than the 2010 film adaptation. “They should censor the entire thing,” he tweeted in 2020. “Just two hours of blank screen. We’re gonna fix it soon.” Looks like soon has gotten a whole lot sooner.

This post has been updated throughout.