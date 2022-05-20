Pete Davidson Leaving SNL, Ending Longest Public Relationship

Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Pete Davidson, current muse to Calabasas Queen Kim Kardashian, is leaving Saturday Night Live to take his rightful place as IG BF. A source familiar with the matter told Variety Davidson’s appearance on the May 21 season finale will be his last. Vulture has reached out to SNL for comment. He joined the show in 2014 as a featured player, and, at 20 years old, was one of the youngest cast members on the sketch-comedy show. In recent years, the gossip-column mainstay has been a major draw for the show and has since dipped his toe in movies. Currently, he’s developing a sitcom based on his life for Peacock, executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. This breakup — another in an intriguing line of relationships — may be hard for Davidson to weather, as it is officially his longest public relationship. At least he has his ferry to keep him company.