Post Malone Is Having a Little ‘Rockstar’

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Post Malone will become Papa Malone soon. The rapper confirmed to PEOPLE that he is expecting his first “Rockstar” with his longtime girlfriend, who is not in the public eye. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” he told PEOPLE. Malone, who has been open about his battle with depression, reportedly celebrated the news with close family and friends over the weekend, according to TMZ. His latest album Twelve Carat Toothache (also known as teething) is out June 3rd, which will include his latest single “One Right Now” with The Weeknd. As someone who has embraced every member of the fandom, Malone has some rehearsing to do before the baby gets here. In 2015, he tweeted, “i think it’s so cool that babies love my music. one day im gonna do a concert only for the lil ones.” Now he had a chance to perform for Baby Malone while wearing matching Crocs.

i think it's so cool that babies love my music. one day im gonna do a concert only for the lil ones — twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) August 26, 2015