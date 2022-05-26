Ray Liotta, Crime-Drama Boss, Dead at 67

Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Ray Liotta, best known for his roles in a number of crime films, has died. He was 67. Deadline first reported the news. Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. Per TMZ, foul play isn’t suspected. Liotta’s acting career took off with his role in the 1986 romantic comedy Something Wild, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He then starred as the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989’s Field of Dreams and mobster Henry Hill in Goodfellas, the role that came to define his career. Since Goodfellas, Liotta appeared in various crime films, including Hannibal, Blow, and The Place Beyond the Pines; he was also known for voicing Tommy Vercetti in the 2002 Grand Theft Auto video game Vice City. Liotta won an Emmy in 2004 for a guest appearance on ER.

Liotta stayed busy over the last few years, starring in Marriage Story, No Sudden Move, and the Sopranos movie The Many Saints of Newark. In addition to Dangerous Waters, he had recently finished a turn in Elizabeth Banks’s Cocaine Bear and was also set to appear in The Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. He also stars in the Apple TV+ drama Black Bird across from Taron Egerton, set to premiere in July.

Vulture has reached out for comment. This is a developing story.