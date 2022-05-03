Rihanna’s Marble Baby Bump Won the Met Gala

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna has been serving looks throughout her pregnancy, so the pop star had an excuse not to appear at the Met Gala on May 2 — especially after gracing the cover of Vogue just last month. It’s thanks to that cover, in fact, that her baby bump still made an appearance at the event. Vogue posted a video featuring a digital rendering of Rihanna’s cover pose as a marble statue — made by animation studio ApeManRobot — alongside other marble statues at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries,” the magazine wrote. “But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover.” Rihanna herself was honored by the tribute, referencing the “gilded glamour” theme by tweeting, “Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that?” She added of Vogue, “Y’all bad for this one.” We agree — bad for not commissioning a real-life marble statue, that is! Between her Madame Tussauds wax figure and Rihanna–inspired contemporary art, sculpted Rihannas still have nothing on the actual woman.