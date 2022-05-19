Riverdale to End After 7th Season, K.J. Apa’s Roots Rejoice

Do they even know what’s happening in this show? Photo: The CW

It’s time we say good-bye to K.J. Apa’s Hot Cheetos dye job and television plotlines that look camp in the eye. Riverdale, a beloved if befuddled teenage noir, will come to an end with its seventh season, the CW announced on May 19. Based on the Archie comics, the show premiered in 2017 and became a breakout hit for the network. Riverdale follows the travails of Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica as they investigate a series of murders and other weird happenings in their small town. The latest seasons upped the ante. Convoluted plots include time jumps, supernatural encounters, serial-killer hunting, and journalism.

Riverdale is the latest in a series of CW cancellations that have been partially blamed on the network’s upcoming sale. “I’m a big believer in giving series that have long runs an appropriate sendoff,” said Mark Pedowitz, CW chairman and CEO, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We want to make sure it goes out the right way.” The final season will premiere in 2023.