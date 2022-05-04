Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Just take those old records off the shelf and start arguing among yourselves about whether you think all these names are deserved: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its official 2022 class, with seven genre-diverse acts — Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon — making the final cut from the shortlist of 17. Go ahead! Everyone has an opinion! This group encompasses the standard Performer category for the Rock Hall, and, interestingly, shares a lot of common nominee DNA. Parton, Richie, Simon, and Duran Duran are getting inducted during their first year of contention; Eminem, meanwhile, joins an elite group of acts who have been inducted in their very first year of eligibility. Benatar and Eurythmics are both getting in after two previous nominations, proving the third time is indeed the charm, and while Parton previously tried to distance herself from the Hall’s recognition, she has since reversed course.

In addition to the Performer category, the Rock Hall has added a bevy of other inductees thanks to its subcategories. The Musical Excellence award, which recognizes acts whose “originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music,” will be given to Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. Judas Priest, a titan of metal — historically an underrepresented Hall genre — was previously nominated thrice, somewhat replicating the scenario of LL Cool J’s backdoor induction last year. The Early Influence award, which honors those who have “directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock and roll and music that has impacted youth culture,” will go to Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten. Lastly, the Ahmet Ertegun award, which taps nonindustry professionals who have had “a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock and roll and music that has impacted youth culture,” will go to Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson. These seven extra inductees bump up the total 2022 number to an astounding 14.

The 37th annual induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 5, cementing its status as a fall event in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Per tradition, it will air later in the year as a slightly condensed special on HBO and HBO Max. Unlike in 2021, however, the ceremony will be moving from Cleveland to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. One day, sweet Devo, we will finally get you in.