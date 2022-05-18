Members of Scott Rudin Broadway Productions Freed From NDAs

Actors and stage managers who worked on four recent Broadway shows produced by Scott Rudin are no longer held to their NDAs, potentially setting the stage for more allegations of workplace toxicity against their former boss. The shows affected, per the Hollywood Reporter, include To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, and The Iceman Cometh. The Actors’ Equity union negotiated the deal and said people involved in other productions can reach out for help in breaking their NDAs as well. Multiple productions currently affected are still reverberating through the theater world: To Kill a Mockingbird is on tour, while The Lehman Trilogy has been nominated for eight Tonys. The Broadway League also announced a move away from nondisclosure stipulations in its contracts, except for subjects like intellectual property and finances.
The Hollywood Reporter first investigated Rudin’s long-rumored misconduct last year, disclosing, among other details, that he had thrown computers and potatoes at staff in fits of anger. Vulture spoke to 33 former Rudin assistants and interns who augmented those stories with dozens more about the superproducer’s alleged abuse. Rudin said he would “step back” from Broadway and the film industry in light of the reports. Some of the biggest productions currently on Broadway, including The Music Man — now starring Justin Timberlake — were originally produced by Rudin before the allegations were published.