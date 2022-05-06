Selena Gomez to Murder First SNL Hosting Gig

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is set to kill her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on May 14, with Post Malone as musical guest. Gomez is currently promoting the second season of Hulu’s delightful Only Murders in the Building, which bagged two nominations at this year’s Golden Globes for Gomez’s co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. If we’re lucky, we can expect cameos from SNL legends Martin and Short next Saturday, perhaps during Gomez’s monologue. This Saturday’s show will see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch host for the second time, alongside musical guest Arcade Fire. No host has yet been announced for SNL’s season finale on May 21.

See you May 14!!! https://t.co/GDHkJ6aeZm — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 6, 2022