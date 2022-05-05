Seth Meyers Points Out That Overturning Roe Is as Popular as Gigli

Just because it seems impossible to stop doesn’t mean that anyone really likes it. Overturning Roe v. Wade is the steak fries of judicial agendas. The Gigli, if you will. Seth Meyers will. He went in on the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft, and how it ties into a decades-long agenda of a teeny tiny minority of conservatives. According to Late Night with Seth Meyers, 13% of Americans want to roll back abortion access, which also happens to be the Tomatometer rating of the Ben Affleck/Jennifer Lopez fiasco. But just like Bennifer, this moment in politics is the product of years of machinations.

