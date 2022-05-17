Is There a Big Fat Liar Easter Egg in Stranger Things, Season 4?

Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Clash, Toto, and Echo and the Bunnymen all feature on the nostalgic Stranger Things soundtrack. But if director and executive producer Shawn Levy had to describe the juggernaut sci-fi show’s season-four plot with just one song title from the ’80s, it would be a Duran Duran classic. “I’m going to go with a shocker, perhaps,” Levy said at season premiere. “‘Hungry Like the Wolf,’ in regards to the voracious, evil appetites of our villain.”

“When you watch the full season, you’re going to go, Damn, Shawn gave me the hint ‘Hungry Like the Wolf.’ I thought it was because he used that song in his movie Big Fat Liar,” Levy joked. “But, no, it actually applies to the villain plot.” The show’s latest big bad — a foreboding, corpselike, Freddy Krueger–esque monster named Vecna after one of the most powerful undead villains in the Dungeons & Dragons universe — makes several appearances in the season-four trailer. At one point, the creature breathes out that the Stranger crew’s “suffering is almost at an end,” and at another he announces that someone has “broken everything.”

Speaking of that needle drop, though, I’d like to see a Stranger Things monster as terrifying as Paul Giamatti cosplaying as Veruca Salt.