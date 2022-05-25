Sky Ferreira Didn’t Forget, Drops First Single in More Than 3 Years

Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Sky Ferreira fans have endured years of pain waiting for the singer’s second album, Masochism, but a bit of respite is finally here. Ferreira released “Don’t Forget,” her first solo song in over three years and the second single off the long-delayed album. She and her label, Capitol, have been teasing the song on Instagram since late March, after Ferreira promised new music last October. On “Don’t Forget,” Ferreira re-teams with co-producer Jorge Elbrecht and co-writer Tamaryn, who previously collaborated on her last single, 2019’s eerie, orchestral “Downhill Lullaby.” The new song has been in the works for years, even being mentioned in a 2019 Pitchfork profile around “Downhill.” “Don’t Forget” calls back to the massive, ’80s–inspired synth pop of her 2013 debut album, Night Time, My Time, with Ferreira fantasizing about burning down houses. “Oh no, I won’t forget,” she sings. “I don’t forgive.” A press release on the single is scant on Masochism details but correctly touts it as one of the most anticipated albums of 2022.

In an interview on “Don’t Forget,” Ferreira told Vulture she had been editing a music video for the song, set to be released shortly. That takes this rollout a step further than “Downhill,” which didn’t come with a video. Ferreira also teased a to-be-announced tour and said she was “100 percent confident” Masochism would be released after “Don’t Forget.” And if anyone won’t forget that, it’s Sky Ferreira fans.