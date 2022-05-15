Steve Martin Explains the History of the Whoopee Cushion on SNL

Steve Martin made a delightful cameo on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, during his Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez’s hosting debut. In a pre-taped sketch, Gomez’s Taylor Gosh introduced Archie Gizmo (Martin), the mastermind behind the whoopee cushion. Gizmo explains that he was just a ’“struggling gag inventor” in the ‘60s, looking for a sound to accompany his whoopee cushion prototype, when he met Ms. Dina Beans (Aidy Bryant, of course). “Her energy was magnetic; her eyes were endless,” Gizmo says of Beans. “And every time she sat down: gas.” We then watch as Dina Beans is struck by lightening (twice!) and attacked by snakes — each of her misfortunes inspiring one of Gizmo’s inventions. Bryant and Martin are electric (pun intended) together and Gomez is perfectly deadpan as the documentary’s host (“The automobile, paper cup, dancing, computer: these were all invented.”) Watch the full sketch above.

