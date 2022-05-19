Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen Doesn’t Find Method Acting ‘Useful’

Photo: Getty Images for Warner Bros.

It’s been almost five months since Succession fans heard about that New Yorker profile; what have we learned during that time? That Kendall has an incredible acting (home on the) range? Or that Tom gives the best forehead smooches to Cousin Greg? British hunk Matthew Macfadyen reminds us that being a performer doesn’t have to be so intense that other thespians have to come out in your defense.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Macfadyen discusses his acting approach compared to Strong’s The New Yorker profile. “I find it slightly aggravating because—it makes [the show] about one thing, and it’s an ensemble piece,” Macfadyen told VF of the profile. He also defends performers who don’t practice method acting, as he disliked the notation that non-immersive actors “aren’t as invested, or as involved, as someone who’s weeping in a corner.” Macfadyen continues to describe how he transforms into Tom Wambsgans without terrifying anybody in the process. “I look at Jeremy—that’s Kendall Roy, and so my heart starts banging a bit faster. Because I’ve made the imaginative leap. Because that’s my job. It’s not about what I’m feeling or what state I’ve got myself in before, or any of that. That’s not to say that’s wrong. That’s just not useful.” While Macfadyen might not have the same intense approach as Strong, he’s a Roy through and through. And if you don’t like it, there are plenty of ways to express that.