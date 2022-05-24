Dr. Taylor Swift May Visit Grey’s Anatomy For a Check-Up

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Dr. Swift may have found her first job post-grad. Just one week after getting her honorary doctorate from NYU, Swifties believe she might be making an appearance at Grey-Sloan Memorial. Fans noticed Swift’s name in the IMDB credits of the upcoming 400th episode, conveniently titled “Out of Blood.” TheThriftySwiftie on Tik Tok first saw the acting credit yesterday before it was swiftly removed once fans started sharing the news. However, two other celebrities were listed on the IMDB site, Miss Piggy of The Muppets and Colleen Ballinger of Waitress and Miranda Sings. Is there a world where the three become a magical singing trio that graces Grey-Sloan Memorial with heartbreak ballads?

The idea that Swift might make a cameo in the long-running medical drama isn’t out of the ordinary; Swift has been a vocal fan of Grey’s, even naming her cat Meredith Grey after Ellen Pompeo’s character. Pompeo recently told Extra TV that Swift is “pretty busy” for a cameo, but she’d “love” to have Swift on the show. Swift has always kept fans on their toes by hiding Easter eggs in social media posts and music videos, so who’s to say there won’t be a nod to her for the 400th episode.