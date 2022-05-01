Almost All of the That 70s Show Stars Are Reuniting for the Reboot

First look image of Red and Kitty from That 90s Show. Photo: PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

Hello, Wisconsin! The crew is back. Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) are all alright and coming back for the That ‘70s Show reboot, That ‘90s Show. Announced during the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival, the streamer shared that the original gang would make special appearances during the reboot. Inspired by 90s nostalgia, That ‘90s Show follows Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman, as she visits her grandparents Kitty and Red for the summer. That ‘90s Show is the second reboot to come from the ‘70s show. Back in 2002, Fox premiered That ‘80s Show starring It’s Always Sunny and A.P. Bio’s Glenn Howerton. However, the ‘80s series received negative reviews and was canceled after one season.

Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the original show, is understandably missing from the announcement, as Masterson is currently facing sexual assault charges for three incidents between 2001 and 2003. His trial is scheduled for August 29, 2022.